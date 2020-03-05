Brampton girls suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak at regional finals

Brampton Primary School girls football team reached the regional finals (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Brampton Primary girls football team narrowly missed out on winning the regional finals of the Premier League Cup in a penalty shoot-out against Great Leighs.

The event included the top 20 qualifying schools out of the 500 schools in East London and Essex where they impressed heavily throughout the event.

They sealed four wins in the group stages to bag a spot in the quarter-finals, 1-0 over Snaresbrook, 2-0 against St Mary's, 3-0 over St Saviour, and a 6-0 victory against Tyrells.

It was a comfortable 3-0 win over Aldersbrook to progress into the semi-finals where they were victorious with a 1-0 score line over Churchfields.

In the final it was a 1-1 draw against Great Leighs before they lost 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out to finish as runners-up.

The girls will now go on to represent the West Ham Region on Wednesday, March, 25 in the play-offs at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as they try bag a spot in the finals at Watford Stadium.