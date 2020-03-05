Search

Advanced search

Brampton girls suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak at regional finals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 March 2020

Brampton Primary School girls football team reached the regional finals (Pic: Pat Hector)

Brampton Primary School girls football team reached the regional finals (Pic: Pat Hector)

Archant

Brampton Primary girls football team narrowly missed out on winning the regional finals of the Premier League Cup in a penalty shoot-out against Great Leighs.

The event included the top 20 qualifying schools out of the 500 schools in East London and Essex where they impressed heavily throughout the event.

You may also want to watch:

They sealed four wins in the group stages to bag a spot in the quarter-finals, 1-0 over Snaresbrook, 2-0 against St Mary's, 3-0 over St Saviour, and a 6-0 victory against Tyrells.

It was a comfortable 3-0 win over Aldersbrook to progress into the semi-finals where they were victorious with a 1-0 score line over Churchfields.

In the final it was a 1-1 draw against Great Leighs before they lost 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out to finish as runners-up.

The girls will now go on to represent the West Ham Region on Wednesday, March, 25 in the play-offs at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as they try bag a spot in the finals at Watford Stadium.

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Most Read

Boy, 16, found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR. Credit: Jon King

Murder investigation launched after body of Manor Park boy, 16, found near Gallions Reach DLR

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Daddy, please, when are we going to a new home?’: Overcrowding in Newham laid bare

Nosakhare is sharing pictures of his family in a bid to raise awareness of the overcrowded conditions they live in. Picture: Nosakhare Omoijade

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Brampton girls suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak at regional finals

Brampton Primary School girls football team reached the regional finals (Pic: Pat Hector)

‘Last weekend was crazy like Christmas’: Stratford traders weigh up impact of coronavirus

The Stratford Centre. Picture: Jon King

Nominate your ‘Footie Mum’ now!

The Essex FA are welcoming nominations for best 'Footie Mum'

School Sport: Nelson crowned tag rugby champions

Nelson were crowned tag rugby champions at the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership (Pic: Pat Hector)

Newham basketball inspiration becomes ambassador for the sport

Caroline Charles with some of her young players at Newham Youngbloods
Drive 24