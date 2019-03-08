Brampton crowned Langdon football champions

Brampton were crowned langdon football champions (Pic: Pat Hector) Archant

Brampton pupils came out on top in a year five and six football competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group stage tournament was made up of 27 teams in eight groups at Langdon Academy, with Brampton beating Aldersbrook in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

The top two teams from each progressed into the knock-out stages of the competition where Brampton sealed a 2-1 win over North Beckton.

You may also want to watch:

The youngsters then won a penalty shoot-out over Rosetta in the quarter-finals before then beating Star 2-0 in the semi-finals to earn a place in the final.

Star did bag third place at the event as they also won on penalties against Essex in the third and fourth place game.

They beat Ravenscroft and St Francis on their way to the semi-finals.

Brampton then wrapped up the competition by being crowned champions with a win over Aldersbrook.