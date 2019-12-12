Search

Advanced search

AC Milano bow out against Belfry

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 December 2019

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

Archant

AC Milano were knocked out of the Essex Combination Premier Cup by Senior Division side Belfry after a 4-2 defeat.

Lukman Hasan and Kamran Iqbal missed good chances early on, before Belfry took the lead from the spot.

The hosts struck twice more before the break, with goalkeeper Ehsan Afzal booked for a foul, and added a fourth early in the second half to leave Milano with a mountain to climb.

You may also want to watch:

But substitutes Zuber Patel, Vasim Makan and Nadz Khankara made an impact and Milano pulled goals back through Iqbal and Hasan.

The visitors also had a goal disallowed and saw penalty appeals waved away when Khankara went down in the box.

But Belfry booked their place in the next round to leave Milano with two other cups and the title still to play for this season.

Milano: Afzal, Patel, Mehboob, Khan, Kakuji, Hilda, Ishaq, Hasan, Akhtar, Iqbal, Malik, Makan, Patel, Khankara, Goryo, Faruk.

Most Read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

Plaistow teacher banned for faking domestic violence and taking advantage of family death to justify absences

Portway Primary in Stratford Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

New mum thanks Stratford shop workers who went ‘above and beyond’ after waters broke in store

Angela gave birth to Laney at 10.13pm on November 10. Picture: Angela Cook

Most Read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

Plaistow teacher banned for faking domestic violence and taking advantage of family death to justify absences

Portway Primary in Stratford Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

New mum thanks Stratford shop workers who went ‘above and beyond’ after waters broke in store

Angela gave birth to Laney at 10.13pm on November 10. Picture: Angela Cook

Latest from the Newham Recorder

AC Milano bow out against Belfry

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

Magnificent seven for JK Silvertown in cup win

JK Silvertown face the camera

School Sport: Lathom win mixed tag rugby tournament

Lathom won a mixed tag rugby event in Newham

Hockey: Clean sweep for East London women

East London Hockey Club members face the camera

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists