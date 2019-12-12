AC Milano bow out against Belfry

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win Archant

AC Milano were knocked out of the Essex Combination Premier Cup by Senior Division side Belfry after a 4-2 defeat.

Lukman Hasan and Kamran Iqbal missed good chances early on, before Belfry took the lead from the spot.

The hosts struck twice more before the break, with goalkeeper Ehsan Afzal booked for a foul, and added a fourth early in the second half to leave Milano with a mountain to climb.

But substitutes Zuber Patel, Vasim Makan and Nadz Khankara made an impact and Milano pulled goals back through Iqbal and Hasan.

The visitors also had a goal disallowed and saw penalty appeals waved away when Khankara went down in the box.

But Belfry booked their place in the next round to leave Milano with two other cups and the title still to play for this season.

Milano: Afzal, Patel, Mehboob, Khan, Kakuji, Hilda, Ishaq, Hasan, Akhtar, Iqbal, Malik, Makan, Patel, Khankara, Goryo, Faruk.