St Bonaventure’s paid special visit by MK Dons Aneke

St Bonaventure's were paid a special visit ahead of the half-term break as former student Chuks Aneke came in to see his old school and deliver a signed shirt.

The 25-year-old played a huge part in helping Milton Keynes Dons get promoted into League One from League Two last term as they finished third with a 1-0 win over Mansfield on the final day of the season.

The former Arsenal youngster found the net 19 times in 41 appearances in all competitions.

He also made time to answer questions and sign plenty of autographs for the children on his visit to the Boleyn Road school.

Aneke will now be hoping he can have another impressive campaign in League One with the Dons next season.

Di Halliwell said: "A modest inspiration for all of our boys. Hopefully see you soon."

Fellow former student Chuba Akpom also paid a visit to the school recently after achieving an invincible season with Greek side PAOK.