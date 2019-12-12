Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Aldersbrook girls win football competition

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 December 2019

Aldersbrook celebrate their success in the girls' football competition

Aldersbrook celebrate their success in the girls' football competition

Archant

Aldersbrook pupils won a key stage two girls' football competition staged by the Langdoon Academy Sport Partnership recently.

St Edward's were runners-up in a girls' football competitionSt Edward's were runners-up in a girls' football competition

They beat Gordon (4-0), Nelson (4-0) and St Antony's (6-0) to top their group, then saw off Langdon (3-0) in the quarter-finals.

And after a 3-1 semi-final win over Gordon, they ran out 4-0 winners against St Edward's in the final to claim the silverware.

You may also want to watch:

St Edward's had beaten Langdon (5-0), St Joachim's (2-0), Avenue (5-0) and Cleveland (5-2) to top their group and defeated Nelson (5-0) in the quarter-finals.

Cleveland finished third in the girls' football competitionCleveland finished third in the girls' football competition

They beat Cleveland by a single goal in the semi-final before finding Aldersbrook too strong.

Cleveland won the third-place play-off against Gordon following a penalty shoot-out, after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

A total of nine schools took part in the event, which was held at Cleveland Primary.

Most Read

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for East Ham and West Ham

Votes will be counted after the polls close at 10pm. Picture: Rui Vieira / PA Images

Plaistow teacher banned for faking domestic violence and taking advantage of family death to justify absences

Portway Primary in Stratford Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for East Ham and West Ham

Votes will be counted after the polls close at 10pm. Picture: Rui Vieira / PA Images

Plaistow teacher banned for faking domestic violence and taking advantage of family death to justify absences

Portway Primary in Stratford Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

School Sport: Aldersbrook girls win football competition

Aldersbrook celebrate their success in the girls' football competition

West Ham Women manager Beard is facing selection headache for Bristol trip

Competition for places is building as O’s prepare for Bradford City

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

General Election 2019: East Ham and West Ham landslides as long-serving Labour MPs hold their seats

East Ham Labour MP Stephen Timms and West Ham Labour MP Lyn Brown celebrate holding their seats with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz (centre). Picture: Andrew Brookes

Man arrested at Dalston Kingsland station after Overground passenger hurls racist abuse on train

Dalston Kingsland station. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists