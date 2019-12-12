School Sport: Aldersbrook girls win football competition

Aldersbrook pupils won a key stage two girls' football competition staged by the Langdoon Academy Sport Partnership recently.

They beat Gordon (4-0), Nelson (4-0) and St Antony's (6-0) to top their group, then saw off Langdon (3-0) in the quarter-finals.

And after a 3-1 semi-final win over Gordon, they ran out 4-0 winners against St Edward's in the final to claim the silverware.

St Edward's had beaten Langdon (5-0), St Joachim's (2-0), Avenue (5-0) and Cleveland (5-2) to top their group and defeated Nelson (5-0) in the quarter-finals.

They beat Cleveland by a single goal in the semi-final before finding Aldersbrook too strong.

Cleveland won the third-place play-off against Gordon following a penalty shoot-out, after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

A total of nine schools took part in the event, which was held at Cleveland Primary.