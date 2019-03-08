Search

AC Milano draw positives from friendly

PUBLISHED: 08:33 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 28 September 2019

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

AC Milano celebrate their Morfey Cup final win

Archant

AC Milano shared six goals with Hillford FC in their Essex Combination League friendly.

With neither side having a league or cup fixture, they met for a friendly, and Milano rallied from three goals down to earn a share of the spoils.

Giving debuts to new players and trying out some younger players, Milano fell down after 10 minutes when a great turn from a Hillford player led to a shot into the corner of the net.

Milano couldn't trouble the Hillford keeper too much and fell further behind from a counter-attack when a low cross was slotted home.

Manager Shabaz Saleem made some changes for the second half, bringing himself on at centre-back and giving Nadeem Khankara, son of chairman Siraz, his debut.

Hillford moved 3-0 up, though, before Milano began their fightback.

After Ikram Adam had a goal disallowed for offside, Milano began to play some good football, with Mo Kidia, Tayyab Akhtar, Zuber Patel and Masih Faqiri linking up well to put pressure on the home defence.

Faqiri needed with a great header from a great cross, before getting his second soon after with a superb right-foot finish from inside the box.

Other chances went begging, but Milano got their reward in the third minute of injury time as Akhtar beat two defenders on a great run into the box and crossed for Khankara to find the roof of the net with virtually the last kick of the game.

Fayaz Mehboob took the man of the match award after a great display at centre-back.

AC Milano, E Afzal, F Ishaq, B Kiani, F Mehboob, A Kakuji, M Faqiri, Hamza, U Khepi, I Adam, Z Patel, M Kidia, T Akhtar, N Khankara, L Hassan Y Ali, Uzzy.

