AC Milano make progress in cup

AC Milano booked a place in the second round of the London Sunday Junior Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Jewdinese FC.

The visitors from Hatfield began well, but Ashrafur Khan held firm with some great challenges.

Lukman Hasan also shone and forced the Jewdinese keeper into a great save before giving Milano the lead with a right-footed finish.

Ehsan Afzal was largely untroubled at the other end as man of the match Khan and Vasim Makan defended really well.

And Milano went close after the restart through Mo Kidia and Zubayr Hilda, who fired over from close range when the ball came back off the crossbar.

Manager Shabaz Saleem sent on fresh legs in the last 20 minutes and Milano were awarded an indirect free-kick which Masih Faqiri fired into the roof of the net.

Chairman Siraz Khankara said: "The boys showed great spirit, they gave 100 per cent. We really want to do well in these cup competitions. It was great to see support from the fans and hope that carries on."

Milano: Afzal, Faruk, Khan, Makan, Naseem, Hafez, Faqiri, Ishaq, Iqbal, Hasan, Akhtar, Mebs, Hilda, Kidia, Mehbood, Khankara.