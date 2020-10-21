Search

Advanced search

A Sherwin Stanley brace guides Clapton CFC to victory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 October 2020

Sherwin Stanley opens the scoring for Clapton CFC (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Sherwin Stanley opens the scoring for Clapton CFC (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Archant

A goal in each half from Sherwin Stanley moved the Clapton CFC men’s team into the top four in the Middlesex County League with a 2-0 victory over Hilltop.

The veteran former Brentwood Town and Tilbury striker tucked home from close range after being left unmarked at a free-kick on 26 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Pacy winger Josh Adejokun looked to have doubled the lead within three minutes but his powerful header was ruled out for offside.

Stanley could have increased the advantage before half-time when clean through, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper’s legs.

The 3-year-old eventually sealed the win in the 73th minute, though, after a delightful piece of skill saw him taking the ball with his back to goal, swivelling and smashing it past the keeper.

Geoff Ocran’s side next face league leaders Brentham at Wadham Lodge Stadium in Walthamstow on Saturday, with kick off at 2.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

A Sherwin Stanley brace guides Clapton CFC to victory

Sherwin Stanley opens the scoring for Clapton CFC (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Wapping men continue rich form as ladies held to a draw

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

How a Stratford based dance studio is supporting professional talent through the Covid-19 crisis

Dancers in the new space at Here East for Studio Wayne McGregor's Reset 2020 programme. Picture: Dan Ross

Shop local: Stratford take away business started in 1966 defies pandemic to keep serving

Tony Zeolla is the owner of Ifratelli fish and chip shop. Follow them @ifratelli66. Picture: Jon King