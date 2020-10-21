A Sherwin Stanley brace guides Clapton CFC to victory

A goal in each half from Sherwin Stanley moved the Clapton CFC men’s team into the top four in the Middlesex County League with a 2-0 victory over Hilltop.

The veteran former Brentwood Town and Tilbury striker tucked home from close range after being left unmarked at a free-kick on 26 minutes.

Pacy winger Josh Adejokun looked to have doubled the lead within three minutes but his powerful header was ruled out for offside.

Stanley could have increased the advantage before half-time when clean through, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper’s legs.

The 3-year-old eventually sealed the win in the 73th minute, though, after a delightful piece of skill saw him taking the ball with his back to goal, swivelling and smashing it past the keeper.

Geoff Ocran’s side next face league leaders Brentham at Wadham Lodge Stadium in Walthamstow on Saturday, with kick off at 2.30pm.