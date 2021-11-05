News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fairbairn boxer Musa Sheikh crowned national and London champion

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM November 5, 2021
Fairbairn boxer Musa Sheikh with his coaches

Fairbairn boxer Musa Sheikh with his coaches - Credit: Alisha Sheikh

Fairbairn boxing youngster Musa Sheikh has been crowned both London Champion and National Junior Cadet Champion after cruising to victories. 

Sheikh stopped Dagenham’s Marcus Bassi in the second round of the bout to be named London Champion before then going on to be crowned the 2021 National Junior Cadet Champion. 

Fairbairn boxer Musa Sheikh after being crowned London champion

Fairbairn boxer Musa Sheikh after being crowned London champion - Credit: Alisha Sheikh

He defeated Dean Peet of Rotunda ABC in the final after beating the Yorkshire champion Corben Beecher from Tommy Coyle Boxing Club in the semi-finals. 

Prior to that Sheikh was scheduled to fight in the quarter-finals, however due to police recommendations the venue was changed and the championships postponed, before his opponent then withdrew meaning he progressed into the semi-finals. 


Boxing
Newham News

