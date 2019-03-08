Search

Advanced search

Facey Thompson hoping for better form at Euros

PUBLISHED: 17:23 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 15 September 2019

Ash Facey Thompson on the medal podium at the Japan Open (pic GB Para Table Tennis)

Ash Facey Thompson on the medal podium at the Japan Open (pic GB Para Table Tennis)

Archant

Despite picking up three singles meedals in 2019, Newham's Ashley Facey Thompson admits he has struggled to find his best form so far this season.

Having competed at the Rio Paralympics, the 24-year-old from Stratford admits the nerves of securing qualification for next summer's Games have perhaps had an impact on his performances.

The ITTF class nine world number 11 has picked up bronze medals at the Polish and Czech Opens, with a Japan Open silver in between, but insists there are still mental and physical improvements to be made.

The upcoming European Championships in Helsingborg provide the perfect platform to demonstrate what he is capable of, and he can't wait to get out and perform.

"My season was a bit of a struggle at the start," he said. "I probably got a bit stressed out because of Paralympic qualification, but some of my recent results have shown I'm getting back towards where I want to be.

"I just need to touch up on a few things and I'll hopefully be there. I've been training hard and the Euros is a great chance to show what I've got.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm really looking forward to getting out to Sweden. It's always been one of my favourite tournaments and it's particularly important this year.

"There's a bit more pressure because the winner qualifies automatically for the Paralympics, but I just need to focus on my own game and I'm confident I can do well with how I'm currently playing."

While Facey-Thompson does his best to stay focused on the tournament in hand, he admits an appearance at a second Paralympic Games would be a dream come true.

And with Paralympic and World champions such as Will Bayley and Ross Wilson in the British camp, he believes he is in the perfect place to secure a second shot on the sport's biggest stage, adding: "Rio was absolutely amazing and if it's anything like that in Japan I'd love to experience that again.

"Tokyo is one of my favourite places. I love playing out there and it would mean a lot if I could get a spot on the plane. It's great to have the likes of Will and Ross in the camp and we all get on really well. Being surrounded by them every day is really inspiring and can only help me going forward.

"The Euros is first on my list so hopefully I can do well out there and keep progressing from there."

*Sainsbury's is the longest-standing supporter of ParalympicsGB and a champion of inclusive sport for all. Sainsbury's commitment to helping customers live well for less has been at the heart of what they do since 1869. For more information on Sainsbury's commitment to inclusive sport visit https://www.about.sainsburys.co.uk.

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Payout for ex-council managers after judge finds ‘improper influence’ led to dismissal

The Bridge Road depot where RMS is based. Dozens of employees were investigated in 2017-18 and several senior staff resigned. Picture: Polly Hancock

Plaistow stabbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Shocking report reveals staff ‘slapped, shouted aggressively at’ vulnerable children at Plaistow respite centre

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

WSL: West Ham Women 1 Birmingham City 0

West Ham players huddle during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Facey Thompson hoping for better form at Euros

Ash Facey Thompson on the medal podium at the Japan Open (pic GB Para Table Tennis)

Cricket: Essex concentrating on Surrey test

Essex players huddle during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

Essex Senior League: Bengal win as Clapton fall to defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal's FA Vase tie with Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Newbury Forest crash out

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists