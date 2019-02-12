Search

Facey Thompson in British squad for Lignano Master Open

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 07 March 2019

Stratford's Ashley Facey Thompson (pic: Morten Olsen)

Competition takes place in Italy from March 14-19

Stratford’s Ashley Facey Thompson has been named in the British Para Table Tennis (BPTT) squad for the Lignano Master Open, which runs from March 14-16.

The competition in Italy is an important one as it marks the start of the qualification period for next summer’s Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old is joined in the British squad by Will Bayley, Paul Davies, Rob Davies, Jack Hunter-Spivey, Paul Karabardak, Tom Matthews, Aaron McKibbin, Martin Perry, Fliss Pickard, Megan Shackleton, Billy Shilton, Josh Stacey, David Wetherill and Ross Wilson.

“The qualification period for Tokyo finishes at the end of March 2020 and to be sure of qualifying for selection the athletes have to be ranked in the top six of their class,” said BPTT performance director Gorazd Vecko.

“They have trained hard through the winter and Italy will be the first opportunity for them to test themselves against some of their toughest competitors and see where they are.”

