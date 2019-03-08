Search

Table tennis: Facey Thompson serves up another gold medal

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 September 2019

Newham's Ashley Facey Thompson struck gold at the PTT Czech Open in Ostrava on Sunday.

Joining forces with Josh Stacey in the men's class nine team event, the pair reeled off four successive wins in a round-robin to top the podium.

And Facey Thompson was pleased to pick up another medal, after missing out in the singles event, ahead of the European Championships later this month.

He said: "I played a lot better in the team event than in the singles.

"I kept my head and kept positive and I feel that I am mentally back in a good place for the Europeans.

"Josh and I get better with every tournament. We play really well together and are improving a lot as a partnership."

The duo began with a win over Germany's Laurenz Fehling and Elias Monden, winning the doubles 3-1 and Facey Thompson beating Fehling 3-0.

They also beat the German/Serbian pairing of Tobias Stiefel and Aleksej Radukic, winning the doubles and Stacey beating Radukic, and Indonesia's Banyu Tri Mulyo and Kusnanto, winning the doubles 3-0 and Facey Thompson beat Mulyo 3-0.

The final match against Hungary's Andras Csonka, Dezso Bereczki and Barnabas Retter was to decide the gold medal and after another 3-0 doubles win, Facey Thompson beat Rio 2016 silver medalist Csonka 3-0 to add to their success in Japan last month.

Stacey said: "Ash and me went from strength to strength as we progressed through the matches.

"I think we both feel we are starting to complement each other in terms of the way we are playing and the tactics we are using.

"Winning the final match in straight sets in both singles and doubles gives us a lot of confidence going into the Europeans as we know they will be one of the strongest teams we may face."

Facey Thompson beat Sukij Samee of Thailand and Elias Monden of Germany 3-0 in the singles, but lost 3-1 to former world number four Bereczki.

After a walkover in the quarter-finals, the 24-year-old lost 3-1 to partner Stacey in the last four.

