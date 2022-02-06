West Ham United, Tottenham handed away ties in FA Cup fifth round

Kidderminster Harriers fans in the stands before the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match against West Ham - Credit: PA

West Ham United and Tottenham have been handed away ties in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Hammers will head to Premier League rivals Southampton, having snatched an injury-time win in extra time at National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Declan Rice cancelled out Alex Penny's first-half opener in the last minute of normal time at Aggborough, with Jarrod Bowen tapping in the winner as a penalty shoot-out loomed.

Spurs, meanwhile, must make the trip to Middlesbrough after Harry Kane scored twice in their 3-1 win over Brighton.

Boro knocked Manchester United out on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Last-16 ties will take place on midweek dates next month.

FA Cup fifth round: Luton Town v Chelsea, Crystal Palace v Stoke City, Peterborough United v Manchester City, Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City, Southampton v West Ham United, Middlesbrough v Tottenham, Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town, Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham Wood.