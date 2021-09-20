News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex-England, West Ham and Tottenham star Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:58 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 12:06 PM September 20, 2021
Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves - Credit: PA

World Cup winning England striker, former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur star Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81. 

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, the prolific goal scorer spent two seasons with the Hammers towards the end of his illustrious playing career, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances, including two on a memorable debut at Manchester City in March 1970. 

In total he scored 438 goals in 652 senior appearances in English football, and will go down in the history of the game as one of the finest goal scorers ever seen. 

Jimmy Greaves will speak at The Orchard Theatre.

Jimmy Greaves will speak at The Orchard Theatre. - Credit: Archant

He holds the record for most goals in the English top flight with 357, and scored 266 in 379 matches for Tottenham. 

Greaves' 41 goals in 1960-61 remains a record in a season for Chelsea, and he also holds the Spurs record with 37 in 1962-63. 

Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and a severe stroke in 2015.  

He was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list in 2020. 

A West Ham club statement said: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with Jimmy’s wife Irene, his four children, and their family and friends at this sad time."

