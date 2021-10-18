Everton win shows West Ham capable of competing with top teams

Published: 8:21 AM October 18, 2021

David Moyes believes Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win at Everton is further proof that West Ham United can challenge for a top-six finish again this season.

Moyes led the Hammers to a second consecutive win at Goodison Park - the first time in 91 years that West Ham had won back-to-back top-flight matches there - and above an Everton side who had won all three home games prior to the Irons' visit.

It was clear West Ham were determined to bounce back after losing at home to Brentford in the final minute last time out and that determination was rewarded with a well-worked goal midway through the second half.

The Hammers had already tried a number of elaborate routines and caused concern for Rafael Benitez's side, and it was from a Jarrod Bowen corner that Angelo Ogbonna outjumped Ben Godfrey to glance an unstoppable header past Jordan Pickford.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game at Goodison Park. - Credit: PA

Moyes' men then lost Tomas Soucek to a nasty facial injury when Salomon Rondon stepped on the Czech midfielder, but Craig Dawson came on, West Ham went to a five-man defence and safely saw out the remaining 15 minutes to secure a superb away win.

You may also want to watch:

The Hammers have now collected ten points from 12 on the road and Moyes has challenged his squad to emulate their away form when they return to London Stadium to host Tottenham Hotspur in their next home Premier League fixture next Sunday.

"We've got the best away record in the Premier League and what we now want is the best home record in the league at London Stadium, too," Moyes said.

"We've got to try and make sure we get those victories at home as well.

"The players were great. They played really well. Maybe just not quite as good as I'd have liked in the final third, but our football was so good for long periods. We got chances, but we couldn't quite those those absolute clear chances.

"I think that's a bit of credit to Everton as they've started the season really well and we have to be aware of how well they've done.

"The players have done a great job and really stepped up. Everton are a really good side and they've started the season well.

"We've started the season well as well and I want us challenging all the big teams and playing the best we can, and we played really well."