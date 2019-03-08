European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

The inline skating federation of Great Britain is hosting the annual European masters marathon at Lee Valley Velopark on Saturday.

The masters age category is for any skater over the age of 30 and will take place in Stratford's Olympic Park.

There will be over 150 skaters in 10 different age categories, from more than 10 European countries attending. Great Britain will be represented, including a husband and wife duo from Derbyshire.

This is the first time since 1984 that the British Federation has been selected to run a European event, the last time being 37 years ago, 1984, in Birmingham.

The sport currently in Great Britain is not well known.

It has been kept alive by a dedicated band of volunteers working tirelessly for the Federation of Inline Skaters (FISS) Overseen by the national governing body, British Roller Sports Federation (BRSF), who also oversee other disciplines such as roller hockey, skate boarding and scooter.

The Federation of Inline Skaters would like to invite you to attend, tarting from 9.45am on Saturday at the Lee Valley Velopark, to help us promote the sport to a wider audience.

The schedule of races is below:

RACE 1: 09:45-11:45, Female 40-49, Male 40-49, Female 50-59, Male 60-69.

RACE 2: 14:00-16:00, Female 30-39, Male 30-39, Male 50-59, Female 60-69, Female 70+, Male 70+.

During the day there will also be the London Inline Marathon (LIM): Full and Half Marathon 12:00 - 13:45.