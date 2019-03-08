Euro bronze for Facey Thompson

Ashley Facey Thompson in action at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Sweden (pic British Para Table Tennis) Archant

Newham's Ashley Facey Thompson won a team bronze medal at the European Para Table Tennis Championships in Sweden.

Alongside Kim Daybell and Josh Stacey in the men's class 10 event, the British trio faced France in the semi-final.

Facey Thompson and Daybell won the doubles 3-0, rallying from 8-5 down to win the first game 12-10.

But Stacey lost the first singles 3-0 and Daybell was beaten 3-1 by former World, Paralympic and European champion Gilles De La Boudronnaye as the French went through.

Facey Thompson said: "Me and Kim played a really good doubles match. The only doubles team we have lost to in two Europeans now is Poland, who are world champions and that is the target in doubles we need to get to so we can challenge for higher medals.

"It is good to have another major medal and good for Josh to get a medal at his first Europeans."