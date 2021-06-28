West Ham duo Coufal and Soucek progress into Euro 2020 quarter-final

Published: 10:30 AM June 28, 2021

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek holds off Netherlands's Stefan de Vrij during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday June 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United’s Vladimír Coufal and Tomáš Souček's UEFA Euro 2020 journey will continue to the quarter-finals after they helped the Czech Republic to a memorable 2-0 victory over Netherlands on Sunday.

The Czechs headed into the Budapest last-16 clash as underdogs after qualifying as Group D’s third-placed finishers, but they paid no attention to the odds to see off their opponents.

A red card for Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt early in the second half helped their cause, and they took advantage in ruthless fashion as Slavia Prague’s Tomáš Holeš and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick scored the goals to take them into the last eight.

Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal (left) celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday June 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Coufal and skipper Souček were lively throughout, as their side imposed themselves on the game and made life uncomfortable for the Dutch.

Souček went close to an eighth international goal in the first half when his glancing header at the near post dropped wide of the mark.

Coufal was a familiarly enterprising presence from right back as his side secured a second clean sheet of the tournament.

They now move on to the quarter-finals, where they will face Denmark in Baku on Saturday.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is due to face Germany with England on Tuesday night in their last-16 clash while Andriy Yarmolenko is also due to play as Ukraine took on Sweden.

The duo will have been hoping to progress into the quarter-finals but Rice admitted the focus was purely on Germany rather than the draw or dreaming about Euro 2020 glory.

“The draw could have gone either way and we’d have taken anyone because in this tournament you have to play the best and beat the best if you want to win it," said Rice.

“Whether we come up against them in the round of 16 or the quarters, it doesn’t matter, because no game is easy in this tournament and in the end you’re going to face one of them. So, I’d rather play them early and knock them out.

“We know Germany is going to be such a tough game and we’re going to take it one game at a time.

“We’ve got a couple more days to prepare and nail what we’ve got to do on matchday. If we beat Germany, it’s Sweden or Ukraine in the next round, but we’ll take one game at a time and hopefully we can keep progressing and who knows what will happen in the end.”