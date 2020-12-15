Essex Senior League suspended after tier three announcement

Published: 10:02 AM December 15, 2020

Tarik Aciyan in action for Clapton FC. Matches in the Essex Senior League will be suspended until December 23. - Credit: Alam Zaman

The Essex Senior League has been suspended for one week following the government's announcement on Covid tiers.

Health secretary Matt Hancock revealed on Monday that London, along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire would be placed into tier three.

The move means that spectators are not allowed to attend sports events in those areas.

A league spokesperson said it had decided to suspend playing football until the next government review on December 23, meaning that matches across both divisions will not take place between December 16 and that date.

The league only restarted earlier this month, after being halted during the countrywide second lockdown imposed by the government.

You may also want to watch:

Clapton FC's trip to West Essex on Monday night had already been called off after members of the home team were told to self-isolate following a confirmed case of the virus.



