Olympians return for England duty in FIH Hockey Pro League

England's Maddie Hinch in action at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre - Credit: PA

England see the return of four Olympians for their FIH Hockey Pro League home games against South Africa this weekend.

The women welcome back double Olympic medal-winning goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, as well as Tokyo bronze medalist Anna Toman, while the men include Phil Roper and Liam Sanford, who both played in Tokyo, as well as exciting young talent James Oates.

Hinch will be playing her first international match since the last Olympics, with both her and Toman having been playing club hockey in the Netherlands this season.

Miriam Pritchard and Olivia Hamilton miss out on the squad on this occasion.

And Hinch and Toman could both reach milestones this weekend, as they currently had 98 and 48 England caps respectively.

Grace Balsdon is also on 48, while Gisele Ansley is on 99.

Roper has also been playing in the Dutch Hoofdklasse but is now back in contention, having played twice in the FIH Hockey Pro League so far in this campaign.

With Sanford and Oates also coming into the squad, Liam Ansell, David Goodchild and Sam Taylor are omitted.

England's men play South Africa at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on the Olympic Park at 12pm on Saturday and Sunday, while the women's matches start at 2.30pm on both days.

Tickets for both days are on sale, starting at just £7.50. See englandhockey.co.uk/tickets.

SQUADS

England women: Giselle Ansley – HGC; Grace Balsdon – Hampstead & Westminster; Darcy Bourne – Surbiton; Fiona Crackles – Wimbledon; Sophie Hamilton – Surbiton; Sabbie Heesh (GK) – Surbiton; Maddie Hinch (GK) – HC Tilburg; Tess Howard – East Grinstead; Holly Hunt – Hampstead & Westminster; Alex Malzer – East Grinstead; Hannah Martin – THC Hurley; Shona McCallin - Oranje-Rood; Lizzie Neal – Canterbury; Lily Owsley – HDM; Hollie Pearne-Webb (C) – Wimbledon; Flora Peel – HDM; Izzy Petter – Loughborough Students; Ellie Rayer – East Grinstead; Martha Taylor - University of Exeter; Anna Toman – SCHC; Laura Unsworth – East Grinstead; Lily Walker – University of Birmingham.

England men: James Albery – Old Georgians; Nick Bandurak – Holcombe; Will Calnan – Hampstead & Westminster; David Condon – Wimbledon; Brendan Creed – Royal Beerschot; James Gall – Surbiton; Chris Griffiths - Old Georgians; James Mazarelo (GK) – Loughborough Students; James Oates - Hampstead & Westminster; Ollie Payne (GK) – Holcombe; Matthew Ramshaw - Hampstead & Westminster; Phil Roper - Oranje-Rood; Stuart Rushmere - Loughborough Students; Liam Sanford - Old Georgians; Ian Sloan – Wimbledon; Peter Scott – Wimbledon; Rhys Smith – Wimbledon; Tom Sorsby – Surbiton; Jack Turner – Wimbledon; Sam Ward – Old Georgians.