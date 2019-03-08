Team England divers set to star at London Aquatics Centre

Gold medalists Daniel Goodfellow and Thomas Daley of England pose during the medal ceremony at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (Pic: Quinn Rooney) 2018 Getty Images

This weekend sees the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series 2019 come to the London Aquatics Centre at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Great Britain will have nine talented divers taking to the boards from 17-19 May, with seven of those having competed for Team England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games just over a year ago.

The FINA Diving World Series is a prestigious and exclusive event hosting Olympic, World and European champions from both Great Britain and across the world.

The London event will be the final leg of the 2019 series which will have already had stopped in Beijing, Sagamihara, Kazan and Montreal before arriving in the capital for the season finale in May.

2018's edition of the London event saw the GBR Diving team claim a total of six medals, including gold for Tom Daley in the platform event with Jack Laugher and Chris Mears claiming silver in the 3m Synchro.

At this year's event, which takes place just over a year since the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia where Team England's divers claimed an impressive haul of eight medals, will see seven of Team England's stars from the Gold Coast representing Great Britain.

The English contingent includes four-time Commonwealth champion Tom Daley, six-time Commonwealth Games medallist Jack Laugher, 10m bronze medallist Louis Toulson, 10m synchro champion Dan Goodfellow and silver medal winning Katherine Torrance who will be joined by fellow English divers Robyn Birch and Matty Lee.

Daley returns to his home pool in search of more silverware, as he looks to wrap up one of his most successful World Series campaigns to date; commenting at the press conference on the eve of the event the reigning World champion said:"The World Series for me this year has been great one. After my break last year and the arrival my son Robbie, I've rediscovered my love of the sport again and I think that has shone through in my diving and results.

"This might be my best World Series yet and I'm hoping I can finish well in front of a vocal home crowd.

"I love this venue [London Aquatics Centre], I have loads great memories from it and I have the bonus of training here every day."

Tickets for all sessions are available on the door throughout the weekend - please note tickets are no longer available online.

For more details about the London leg of the of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series 2019 click here to visit British Swimming's event hub.