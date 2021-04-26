Clapton CFC salvage a point away to Enfield Town Reserves

Published: 2:00 PM April 26, 2021

Clapton Community FC's women salvaged a late draw at Enfield Town Ladies Reserves.

The game started with a flurry of goals as the hosts took the initiative right from the start, prodding home a free -ick that Clapton failed to clear.

Soon after it was 2-0, as strong winds caused chaos and a corner flew straight into the Clapton net, but the visitors hit back immediately.

Marta Boiro stepped up and fired in a free-kick, in a repeat of her goal in last weekend's 3-0 victory over league leaders Walton Casuals.

It was not until the 85th minute that they managed to equalise, despite putting on the pressure.

Boiro sent another free-kick into the box, this time finding the feet of substitute Ciara Robinson, who made no mistake from close range.

Clapton then pushed for a winner and it looked like they had a golden opportunity to take home all three points when Emily Link raced through on goal, but she was flagged offside.

Clapton manager Claudio Gomes voiced his displeasure with the decision and was shown a red card for his troubles.

The point takes Clapton up to third in the Greater London Women's League Premier Division table.