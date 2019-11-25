Search

Elmhurst Primary School win Newham youth cricket competition

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 November 2019

Elmhurst Primary School's cricket team. Picture: Newham School Sports Association

Archant

Elmhurst were crowned the winners of Newham School Sports Association's year five and six mixed cricket competition on Friday, November 15.

16 schools took part in the event held at Newham Leisure Centre with the top team from each of the four groups advancing into the knockout rounds.

Central Park, Lathom and Colegrave all joined Elmhurst in the knockout stages.

In the semi-finals, Elmhurst hit 93-1 off eight overs while opponents Central Park could only manage 57-1, giving Elmhurst a 36-run victory.

Lathom then caught Colegrave's 43-0 in just 4.3 overs as they set up an exciting final with Elmhurst.

Elmhurst were able to reach 45-1 after 3.3 overs to catch Lathom's 44-6 to be named as winners.

In the game for third place, Colegrave won a close game against Central Park by just three runs, hitting 63-1.

