Hockey: East London women keep pace at top

East London's women are sponsored by the Rebuild Sports Clinic

East London's women remain on the heels of rivals Wapping in the East League Premier Division after a 2-1 win over Maidstone.

East London women's seconds are sponsored by the Rebuild Sports Clinic

Jo Coughlan took their Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match award, while Suzie Aries was the prize winner as the seconds lost 3-2 to West Herts.

Honours finished even in a third-team derby with Wapping after a 1-1 draw, but the fourths beat Cambridge South seconds by a single goal.

The fifths drew 2-2 with Basildon seconds, while the sixth team celebrated a 4-2 win over Chelmsford fifths.

And the sevenths beat Old Southendians by the only goal of their game, while the eights thumped Braintree by a 7-0 margin.

The mene fell 2-0 down inside 20 minutes at Cambridge City seconds, but hit back with well-taken goals from Andy Cumine and John Lyness.

However, the home side scored twice more to claim a 4-2 win, as Rob Voets took the London Back Clinic player of the match award.

Danny Sutherland was man of the match as the seconds lost 2-1 to Cambridge South, while the thirds went down by the same margin against Upminster.

The fourths drew 4-4 with Thurrock, while the sixths beat local rivals Wapping 3-1 and the sevenths defeated Saffron Walden 4-2, but the eighths lost a 10-goal thriller to Waltham Forest by a 6-4 scoreline.