Hockey: East London women keep pace at top
PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 05 December 2019
Archant
East London's women remain on the heels of rivals Wapping in the East League Premier Division after a 2-1 win over Maidstone.
Jo Coughlan took their Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match award, while Suzie Aries was the prize winner as the seconds lost 3-2 to West Herts.
Honours finished even in a third-team derby with Wapping after a 1-1 draw, but the fourths beat Cambridge South seconds by a single goal.
The fifths drew 2-2 with Basildon seconds, while the sixth team celebrated a 4-2 win over Chelmsford fifths.
And the sevenths beat Old Southendians by the only goal of their game, while the eights thumped Braintree by a 7-0 margin.
The mene fell 2-0 down inside 20 minutes at Cambridge City seconds, but hit back with well-taken goals from Andy Cumine and John Lyness.
However, the home side scored twice more to claim a 4-2 win, as Rob Voets took the London Back Clinic player of the match award.
Danny Sutherland was man of the match as the seconds lost 2-1 to Cambridge South, while the thirds went down by the same margin against Upminster.
The fourths drew 4-4 with Thurrock, while the sixths beat local rivals Wapping 3-1 and the sevenths defeated Saffron Walden 4-2, but the eighths lost a 10-goal thriller to Waltham Forest by a 6-4 scoreline.