Hockey: East London women going well

East London's women made it three wins in a row to stay top of the table following a 7-0 rout of Bedford seconds.

The seconds also won 3-0, while the thirds beat Haverhill 7-0 as Stacey West, Camilla Marcus-Dew and player of the match Gigi Fateh shared the goals.

The fourths were held to a 0-0 draw by Bedford thirds, as the fifths drew 1-1 with Upminster seconds, Tara Conlin scoring.

Catherine Senior, Penny Newson, Stephanie Poon and Belinda Lemesurier all hit the target as the sixth team beat Waltham Forest thirds 8-2, but the sevenths and eighths lost 1-0 to Maldon seconds and Southend thirds.

The men were beaten 3-2 by Saffron Walden, with Sam Hilditch and Ben Gregory on target, but the seconds beat Wisbech Town 3-1 for their first win of the season.

The thirds took a 2-0 lead against table-topping Southend as Dilan Saujani and Sam Ecott scored, but had to settle for a draw as the visitors hit back in the second half. Seb Lello took the man of the match award.

The fourths also drew 2-2 with Waltham Forest seconds, but the sixths beat Chelmsford fourths 3-2 as Ian Allgood and Andrew Fox netted.

Peter Ratcliffe's goal proved in vain as the seventh team lost 4-2 to Waltham Forest thirds at Mile End, while the eighth team lost 1-0 to Brentwood Academy.