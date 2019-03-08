Hockey: East London women going well

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2019

One of the East London women's teams faces the camera

One of the East London women's teams faces the camera

Archant

East London's women made it three wins in a row to stay top of the table following a 7-0 rout of Bedford seconds.

The seconds also won 3-0, while the thirds beat Haverhill 7-0 as Stacey West, Camilla Marcus-Dew and player of the match Gigi Fateh shared the goals.

The fourths were held to a 0-0 draw by Bedford thirds, as the fifths drew 1-1 with Upminster seconds, Tara Conlin scoring.

Catherine Senior, Penny Newson, Stephanie Poon and Belinda Lemesurier all hit the target as the sixth team beat Waltham Forest thirds 8-2, but the sevenths and eighths lost 1-0 to Maldon seconds and Southend thirds.

The men were beaten 3-2 by Saffron Walden, with Sam Hilditch and Ben Gregory on target, but the seconds beat Wisbech Town 3-1 for their first win of the season.

The thirds took a 2-0 lead against table-topping Southend as Dilan Saujani and Sam Ecott scored, but had to settle for a draw as the visitors hit back in the second half. Seb Lello took the man of the match award.

The fourths also drew 2-2 with Waltham Forest seconds, but the sixths beat Chelmsford fourths 3-2 as Ian Allgood and Andrew Fox netted.

Peter Ratcliffe's goal proved in vain as the seventh team lost 4-2 to Waltham Forest thirds at Mile End, while the eighth team lost 1-0 to Brentwood Academy.

