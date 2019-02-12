Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 February 2019

East London women's eighths

East London women's eighths

Archant

East London’s women set up a meeting with Jersey in the cup after a 2-0 win over Burnt Ash.

East London women's sixthsEast London women's sixths

Emily Menzies and player of the match Ailish Hendry were on target in the third-round tie to complete a winning weekend double.

East moved 10 points clear at the top of the East League Division One South table a day earlier with a 2-0 win over Blueharts.

Lucy Dempsey and Menzies were both on target inside the first six minutes of the match, from a well-worked short corner routines and deflection, and defended well to key fourth-placed Blueharts at bay for the rest of the match.

Perdita Blinkhorn took the player of the match award for a string of incredible saves.

The seconds fell to a 2-0 loss against lowly Leighton Buzzard, conceding a goal in each half before player of the match Pheobe Simmons saved a late penalty flick.

Laura Jacques (2), Iduna Heinrich and Camilla Marcus-Dews netted as the thirds beat their Chelmsford rivals by a 4-2 margin, but the fourths lost 8-3 to Upminster seconds.

Alice Dolton, Rebecca Smart and Charlotte Butterfield were on target in the defeat.

The fifths drew 2-2 with Basildon thirds as Catlyn Adams and player of the match Katie Wardle netted, while the sixths romped to an 8-0 win over Basildon fourths.

Stephanie Poon hit a hat-trick, with Hannah McDermid and Sophie Williams scoring twice each and Ella Brown also on the scoresheet.

Jo Wilson and Poon shared the player of the match award.

The sevenths claimed an 8-0 win of their own over Old Loughts fifths, with Emilie O’Brien and Catherine Senior nabbing braces.

Melody Espada, Lucy Benson, Chloe Russell and Danae Lopez also got in on the act with a goal each.

The eighths beat Chelmsford sevenths 4-0, as player of the match Sarah Collister, Rachel Farmer, Elise Cant and Nardene Scott netted.

*East London’s men survived a late push from Bluehars to claim a 4-3 win East Premier B.

Ben Gregory put them ahead and John Lyness netted on his reverse to make it 2-0 at half time.

Johnny Ogle converted from the spot before the home side hit back, but Mark Prince’s deflected finish kept East London two points behind Wapping seconds at the top of the table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

East London women's eighths

Stratford Judo Club youngsters among the medals

Stratford Judo Club's Ciprien Cirstea, Adam Benbrith, Anton Kovelinko and Raul Thoma

Athletics: No half measures for Viewtube Runners

Viewtube Runners at the Olympic Park half marathon

Boxing: Kiwitt preparing for European title fight

Freddy Kiwitt, of Forest Gate's M Box club, faces a European title fight this month

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists