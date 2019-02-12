Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

East London’s women set up a meeting with Jersey in the cup after a 2-0 win over Burnt Ash.

Emily Menzies and player of the match Ailish Hendry were on target in the third-round tie to complete a winning weekend double.

East moved 10 points clear at the top of the East League Division One South table a day earlier with a 2-0 win over Blueharts.

Lucy Dempsey and Menzies were both on target inside the first six minutes of the match, from a well-worked short corner routines and deflection, and defended well to key fourth-placed Blueharts at bay for the rest of the match.

Perdita Blinkhorn took the player of the match award for a string of incredible saves.

The seconds fell to a 2-0 loss against lowly Leighton Buzzard, conceding a goal in each half before player of the match Pheobe Simmons saved a late penalty flick.

Laura Jacques (2), Iduna Heinrich and Camilla Marcus-Dews netted as the thirds beat their Chelmsford rivals by a 4-2 margin, but the fourths lost 8-3 to Upminster seconds.

Alice Dolton, Rebecca Smart and Charlotte Butterfield were on target in the defeat.

The fifths drew 2-2 with Basildon thirds as Catlyn Adams and player of the match Katie Wardle netted, while the sixths romped to an 8-0 win over Basildon fourths.

Stephanie Poon hit a hat-trick, with Hannah McDermid and Sophie Williams scoring twice each and Ella Brown also on the scoresheet.

Jo Wilson and Poon shared the player of the match award.

The sevenths claimed an 8-0 win of their own over Old Loughts fifths, with Emilie O’Brien and Catherine Senior nabbing braces.

Melody Espada, Lucy Benson, Chloe Russell and Danae Lopez also got in on the act with a goal each.

The eighths beat Chelmsford sevenths 4-0, as player of the match Sarah Collister, Rachel Farmer, Elise Cant and Nardene Scott netted.

*East London’s men survived a late push from Bluehars to claim a 4-3 win East Premier B.

Ben Gregory put them ahead and John Lyness netted on his reverse to make it 2-0 at half time.

Johnny Ogle converted from the spot before the home side hit back, but Mark Prince’s deflected finish kept East London two points behind Wapping seconds at the top of the table.