Hockey: East London women combine to good effect

East London's women combined for an excellent set of results at the weekend.

The firsts drew 2-2 with Cambridge University, while the seconds shared four goals with Brentwood.

And the thirds beat their Bedford rivals 2-0, while the fourths pipped Saffron Walden 2-1.

All three goals came from corners, with Alice putting East ahead before they were pegged back.

After dominating the second half, East got their reward as Tara Annison fired across goal for Cat Weber to score the winner.

The fifths drew 0-0 with Chelmsford thirds, while the sixth team hit Colne for six as Belinda LeMesurier (2), Penny Newson, Emma Brookes, Tanith Cook and Danae Lopez netetd in a 6-0 win.

The eighths beat Thurrock 3-1, but the sevenths fell to a 1-0 defeat.

East London's men drew 1-1 with Chelmsford, while the thirds beat Braintree (3-2) and the fifths defeated Southend seconds (4-3).

The sixth team shared four goals with Old Southendian thirds, while the sevenths drew 0-0 with Chelmsford fourths.