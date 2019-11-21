Search

Hockey: East London women combine to good effect

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2019

East London women's sixths

East London's women combined for an excellent set of results at the weekend.

The firsts drew 2-2 with Cambridge University, while the seconds shared four goals with Brentwood.

And the thirds beat their Bedford rivals 2-0, while the fourths pipped Saffron Walden 2-1.

All three goals came from corners, with Alice putting East ahead before they were pegged back.

After dominating the second half, East got their reward as Tara Annison fired across goal for Cat Weber to score the winner.

The fifths drew 0-0 with Chelmsford thirds, while the sixth team hit Colne for six as Belinda LeMesurier (2), Penny Newson, Emma Brookes, Tanith Cook and Danae Lopez netetd in a 6-0 win.

The eighths beat Thurrock 3-1, but the sevenths fell to a 1-0 defeat.

East London's men drew 1-1 with Chelmsford, while the thirds beat Braintree (3-2) and the fifths defeated Southend seconds (4-3).

The sixth team shared four goals with Old Southendian thirds, while the sevenths drew 0-0 with Chelmsford fourths.

Jailed: Security guard from Manor Park who sexually abused teenage shoplifters

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town nightclub wins right to stay open despite fraud and money laundering investigation

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has won the right to open its doors for now, despite a National Crime Agency investigation. Its fate is set to be decided by the licensing committee in the coming weeks. Picture: Ken Mears.

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Stratford fraudster paid company funds into his own bank account

The former City of London worker was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA wire

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

