Hockey: East London women battle to win

East London men's eights Archant

East London's women had to battle for their 1-0 win over St Albans seconds.

East London women's eights East London women's eights

The only goal arrived midway through the first half when the ball was received on the right wing and played into the middle of the D, where Kerry Inman-Rollin sent it past the keeper.

The remaining 50 minutes proved tense, but East held on for the points.

The seconds beat St Alban's thirds 2-1 thanks to goals from Rachel Millar and Mara Waters, after the thirds and fourths had battled to a goalless draw on Friday night.

The sixth team romped to a 7-0 win over Southend & Benfleet seconds, with goals from Emma Brookes, Bex Paffard, Stephanie Poon, Jennifer Fairgray and Belinda LeMesurier.

And the seventh team took a point from a goalless draw with Witham seconds, while the eights lost 5-2 to Upminster fifths.

The men were unlucky to come away empty handed from their derby with wapping seconds, after missing a penalty flick in a 1-0 defeat, with the only goal coming from a breakaway in the second half.

The thirds beat Wapping sixths 4-2, though, as Sam Ecott opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Mike Hazlewood was fouled in the D.

Guy Paul deflected in a second after good build-up play and it was 3-0 in the second half when Luke Jefferies squared to Dan Moore to slot home.

Wapping rallied with two short corner strikes, but East had the last word as Hazlewood deflected past the keeper to seal the points.

Honours finished even between the fourths and Wapping sevenths, with Danny Williams getting the East London goal.

And the eights opened their account for the season with a 4-0 win over their Brentwood rivals.