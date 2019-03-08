East London Tang Soo Do claim impressive haul at national championships

East London Tang Soo Do face the camera (pic: ELTSD) Archant



East London Tang Soo Do Karate Club collected an outstanding 79 trophies at the UK Tang Soo Do Karate Championships, including 39 for first-place finishes.

Members from the Beckton-based club travelled to the University of Nottingham for the event last weekend which drew a talented field.

All competitors competed in three categories: Weapons, Hyungs (Patterned Forms) and Fighting.

Among East London's many successes, they won the Black Belt Team Hyungs Division (Patterned Forms) for the fifth consecutive year.

Michaela Opoku-Boakyewaa was crowned Junior Cup Grand Champion and Khyle Capanzana being named Black Belt Junior Grand Champion.

"All of our students have worked extremely hard in preparation for this competition," said instructor Rommel Bernarte.

"Their commitment and dedication has been rewarded with all of the accolades received and are all fully deserved.