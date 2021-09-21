Mixed fortunes for East London as league rugby returns

Published: 2:30 PM September 21, 2021

It was mixed results for East London Rugby Club on Saturday at the Memorial Ground in West Ham as the first-team lost 24-0 to Campion, but the second team beat Romford & Gidea Park seconds 32-5.

Failure to finish try-scoring opportunities and solid defence from the visitors was the downfall of the first-team, who bossed the first-half in terms of possession and territory without scoring.

What looked like an East London try from a lineout drive was ruled out by the match official for an infringement and the nearest Campion came to scoring was a missed penalty on 40 minutes.

The maroon and blues again rued missed opportunities in the second period and another would-be try was chalked off by the official who said the ball was short of the line.

A youthful and pacy Campion took advantage with four tries and two conversions.

Head Coach Eddie Gooby said: “We had a lot of chances to score, but failed to execute them. We are a new team and we build from here.”

Next up for the first-team in London 3 Essex division is a trip to early league leaders Dagenham.

East London’s second team, the Wyverns, were convincing winners over Romford & Gidea Park seconds in Shepherd Neame Essex Merit Table 2.

The sides were level 5-5 at the break with the home try scored by second row Eoin Kelly.

Three tries from outside centre Paul Miller, inside centre Sam Cassidy and loose head prop Dave Gibson sealed the points.

Fly-half Fabio Ogunfowora kicked three conversions and two penalties for an encouraging victory.

The Wyverns travel to Stanford-le-Hope seconds next while East London thirds kick-off their Shepherd Neame Essex Merit Table 6 West campaign against Thurrock's fourth-team.

East London’s ladies the Vixens travel to Chesham Ladies on Sunday in Women’s National Challenge 1 South East (North).