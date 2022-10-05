News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London get better of Braintree in feisty Memorial Ground clash

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM October 5, 2022
East London RFC

East London celebrate against Braintree - Credit: Tim Edwards

East London pipped Braintree 39-36 after 12 tries and two red cards in a feisty Counties One Essex match at the Memorial Ground in West Ham on Saturday.

The home side were behind inside two minutes to an unconverted try but regained the initiative with two tries from outside centre George Nicholson.

East London RFC

East London score a try against Braintree - Credit: Tim Edwards

The first score on 13 minutes was set up by the forwards and the second on 21 minutes was a fine individual effort, with both converted by fly-half Alex Pearmain.

On 27 minutes Braintree charged down an attempted clearance by East London scrum-half Will Brown to score in the corner, but the conversion was missed.

East London RFC

East London defend against Braintree - Credit: Tim Edwards

East London extended their lead with a Pearmain penalty but the visitors added a converted try to leave the score 17-17 at the interval.

With the wind behind them after the restart, East London regained the early initiative and blindside flanker Simon Edscer thought he had scored but the ball was adjudged to have been held up over the line by a Braintree hand.

East London v Braintree

A Braintree player is tackled by two East London rivals - Credit: Tim Edwards

On 44 minutes replacement front row Dan Bracken bundled over to restore the home lead, followed by openside flanker Will Sheridan six minutes later as the lead grew to 10 points.

But Braintree narrowed the gap with an unconverted try on 56 minutes and took a two-point lead on the hour with a converted try before both teams had a player sent off.

East London v Braintree

Action from East London's clash with Braintree - Credit: Tim Edwards

East London reacted better and Edscer scored with 10 minutes to go, which Pearmain converted.

Scrum-half Will Brown claimed the final home try with four minutes left, but Braintree added a converted try at the death to close the gap to three points.

East London v Braintree

Action from East London's clash with Braintree - Credit: Tim Edwards

With 11 points from four games so far, East London host Harlow on Saturday.

East London: 1 Frazer Wilson; 2 Lewis Bourke; 3 Chris Brown; 4 Angus Tidey; 5 Sean Gill; 6 Simon Edscer; 7 Will Sheridan; 8 Michael Beecher; 9 Will Brown; 10 Alex Pearmain; 11 Rob Vassie; 12 Ryan Billinghurst; 13 George Nicholson; 14 Bill Brown; 15 Hamish Veitch. Replacements: 16 Dan Bracken; 17 Luke Staples-Preston; 18 Ed Brown.

Rugby Union
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon