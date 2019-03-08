East London women in national semi-final

The East London women's firsts face the camera

A round-up of the latest matches involving East London sides

East London are into the semi-finals of the Investec Women’s Tier Two Championship semi-finals after a 2-1 victory over PHC Chiswick.

Goals from Ailish Hendry and Renske Pesch put East 2-0 up and they saw their win through to the end, even if Chiswick were able to pull one back.

There was joy for the women’s firsts in East One South too as they won 1-0 at Chelmsford seconds thanks to a Lucy Dempsey goal.

East London’s women’s seconds were also winners as they beat Shefford & Sandy 3-0 at home in East Two South East with Mara Waters, Rachel Millar and Lucy Bohoslawec all on target.

Goals from Rosie Wood, Stacey West, Camilla Marcus-Dew saw the thirds to a 3-1 success over Colchester seconds in the Essex Premier Division.

Divisional rivals Wapping fourths, meanwhile, lost 3-1 at home to Wapping thirds despite a goal from Hannah Graham.

The fifths suffered a 2-0 loss at title rivals Brentwood seconds in Essex One, while the sixths remained top of Essex Three with a 7-0 success at Havering thirds.

The sevenths beat Brentwood fourths 5-0, the eighths were 4-1 victors against Romford seconds and the ninths lost 6-2 to Waltham Forest fourths.

*East London men’s firsts collected a 2-1 win at Shefford & Sandy in East Premier B thanks to Andy Cumine’s brace.

The seconds were also winners as goals from Mark Williams, Sam Gregory and Guy Perkins saw them win 3-1 at home to Felixstowe in East Two South.

East London thirds were beaten 1-0 at home to Southend in East Three South East and the fourths lost 2-1 at home to Saffron Walden thirds in East Four South East despite Thomas Holmes’ goal.

Jermyn, Freddy Clapson, Andrew Fox and Tharun Puvaneswaran were all on target as the fifths won 4-2 at Southend seconds in East Five South East.

Joshua Porter scored twice for the sixths in a 3-0 at home to Chelmsford sixths in East Six South East, with Hiren Amin scoring the other goal.

The sevenths drew 3-3 with Chelmsford fourths, the eighths beat Saffron Walden sevenths 5-0 and the ninths recorded a 2-0 success at Braintree fifths.