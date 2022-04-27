East London Phoenix ask crowd to help them rise to occasion

East London Phoenix hope a big crowd can cheer them to success against Cardiff Met Archers in the British Wheelchair Basketball League at UEL on Saturday.

The teams are battling for second place in the inaugural women's Premier League ahead of play-offs next month and the April 30 clash is part of a Phoenix Festival Fan Day.

Starting at 10am, visitors can get involved in general games to win prizes, try inclusive sports and other activities before the main event tips off at 1pm.

And Phoenix players are urging the local community to come and show their support, with a clear message to those who have never seen live wheelchair basketball.

Freya Levy, 25, has been part of the Great Britain pathway since 2012, helped the U25s win European gold, and said: "The sport sells itself. It's a fast-paced, fantastic inclusive sport.

Freya Levy in possession for East London Phoenix - Credit: Ernest Simons

"It's great to represent women and Para sport on such a stage. Come and watch and support us, fall in love with it, try and have a go yourself.

"I'd say highly-recommended, five stars!"

Eve Roberts, 24, first tried wheelchair basketball at the age of 12 and has returned to the sport after finishing her degree.

"Whenever I talk about wheelchair basketball I say come and watch and it will answer your questions," she said.

"It's really ferocious on court, but off it we're nice people. The stereotype is that it's aggressive, but there are smart tactical moves.

"It helps having a crowd. We're back with a full squad, which gives us a lot more options and makes it more exciting. There's lots of activities for families on the day."

UEL is one of four universities to host a team in the first professional para-sport league in the UK - alongside Cardiff, Loughborough and Worcester - and the Phoenix is the first sporting franchise in UEL history.

The squad includes Paralympian Amy Conroy, who has won medals of all colours at world and European Championships, and has gelled really well this season.

Levy said: "It's such a fantastic group of women, you want to be better for them.

"We've got a fantastic culture. There is trust in everyone. We've got some standout talent in Amy, but there are no egos. "Whoever has the ball, we are all behind them to take the shot."

Eve Roberts (1) in action for East London Phoenix - Credit: Ernest Simons

Roberts agreed, adding: "I love the sport and to see how it has grown, this league three or four years ago would probably not have seen the same exposure.

"You can see the talent levels and standard has picked up. I had a job to get back into it!"

As for the match-up with their rivals, it's honours even so far and Levy, who played football and rugby before competing at international level in para ice hockey and wheelchair rugby league, wants to end on a high note.

"It's 1-1 in the series, so it will be nice to take the lead in that and finish second," she said.

"Top two was our goal and will be a nice crossover into play-offs. We want to finish second. It's really important to set the tone.

"It's a fantastic unit. A lot of teams say that but it's genuinely true, you can really see our connection on court."

And Roberts says fans will be entertained, adding: "I've witnessed the sport for some time and it's great to be on this journey.

"I've seen it grow over a number of years and being in the first Premier League makes it more special.

"It's healthy competition, aspiring Paralympians and international athletes performing at that level.

"We're trying to build a fan base and develop a community in east London. We've got a cracking play-list, the best in the league! We're loud, we hype ourselves up.

"We're excited by the level of exposure to the sport and female sport. The hard work is paying off."

Alice McHaffie lines up a shot for East London Phoenix - Credit: Ernest Simons

East London Phoenix v Cardiff Met Archers is at UEL SportsDock, 4-6 University Way, E16 2RD.

See https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festival-fan-day-east-london-phoenix-vs-cardiff-met-archers-tickets-295239528377 to order free tickets.