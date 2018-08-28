East London thirds begin New Year with victory

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving East London teams

East London women’s thirds began the New Year in style with a 2-0 success at home to Maldon in the Essex Premier Division.

The home team looked energetic in the first half despite the Christmas lay-off, but were unable to find a way through to goal before the break.

However, Lilli Kettlewell opened the scoring for East London early in the second half with a powerful finish that flew into the goal.

East London had more in the tank and their hard work soon paid dividends when Gigi Fatteh added the second.

East London will hope to follow that success up on Saturday when they visit Crostyx seconds in the league.

The fourths, who play in the same division as the thirds, battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Chelmsford thirds.

The hosts grabbed the opening goal of the game, but Charlotte Butterfield converted a penalty corner to ensure the visitors had a quick reply.

Both teams gave it their all in search of a winner, but no further goals were forthcoming as the spoils were shared.

The fourths are next in action at home to Maldon on Saturday as they look to replicate the thirds’ success against the same opposition.

East London fifths remain top of Essex Division One, despite losing 4-3 at home to Waltham Forest seconds.

The fifths will aim to bounce back on Saturday when they make the trip to Upminster thirds.

Goals from Jo Wilson, Lorna Crayston and Fran Jarvis saw East London sixths cruise to a 3-0 success at Maldon seconds in Essex Division Three.

The sixths will hope to build on that triumph when they entertain Chelmsford sixths on Saturday.

Debs White and Amy Ballard were on target for East London sevenths as they drew 2-2 at home to Crostyx in Essex Division Four.

Next up for the sevenths is a trip to Redbridge & Ilford thirds this Saturday.

Sarah Collister scored the only goal as the eights won 1-0 at home to Witham thirds in Essex Division Five, while in the same division the ninths were beaten 1-0 away to Chelmsford.