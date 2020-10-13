East London women battle to a hard fought stalemate with Barnes, while men dominate

East London ladies first-team were held to a 0-0 draw in their latest fixture against tough opposition in Barnes.

Barnes finished second last year in the National League and have not conceded a goal this season so far. They came out aggressively from the very first second, but a fantastic East London defensive line did not falter.

East had a few good chances and some short corners in the first quarter, but didn’t manage to convert.

In spite of the goalless scoreline the game kept flowing up and down with both teams creating offensive momentum.

The second team suffered a 3-0 defeat to West Herts as they travelled to St Albans at the weekend.

The East London defenders tried hard to work the ball around the back to get the ball out past West Herts’ offensive team.

Unfortunately the first goal was scored by the opposition via a short corner in the first half and another two were conceded in the second half.

The women’s fourth team sealed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Redbridge & Ilford while the fifths drew 2-2 with Witham, both goals coming from Wendy Smith.

Both teams were quite equally matched as East tried to break down the opposition’s switching around the back.

Great balls by the defence down the line helped the forwards to break on the counter and score two goals.

Unfortunately, Witham were the same and also broke on the counter and returned two goals.

The sixth team lost 3-0 to their Waltham Forest rivals, while the seventh team sealed a narrow 2-1 win over opponents from the same club in their latest fixture.

A strong start by East saw Katie Rowan and Amelia Lunning linking up brilliantly, resulting in Amelia Lunning scoring the first goal of the game.

There was another goal by Rowan as she swept the ball in with her reverse, however the opposition snuck a goal back.

The ninth team lost 4-1 to Havering, but the East London men cruised to a 9-0 victory over St Albans on Saturday.

Braces from Ben Gregory, Guy Paul, Ewan Duffin, Andy Cumine, as well as solo goals from Jonathon Ogle and Craig Spencer sealed their convincing win.

They also sealed a 3-1 win over Old Loughtonians thanks to two goals from Adam Tyrell and another from Duffin to make it five wins from five games.

The second men’s team drew 0-0 with Bedford, while the thirds lost 2-1 to local rivals Wapping and the fourths suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to Wapping.

The fifths won 2-1 against Wapping, as the sixths drew 2-2 with Havering, but the sevenths lost 6-0 to Basildon and the eighths lost 9-0 to Wapping.