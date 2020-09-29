Strong start for East London in the league as women’s and men’s teams pick up wins

East London women’s first team started the season in style with a 3-2 victory over Bromley & Beckenham.

Under the lights at Lee Valley, they bagged the win against Bromley & Beckenham in their first-ever National League game thanks to a brace from Sophie Reynvaan and a solo effort from Renske Pesch.

Bromley drew first blood but the hosts soon hit back as Reynvaan struck twice from short corners and then a great play from Ailish Hendry and ‘Maradona-esque’ finishing from captain Pesche led to the third and final East London goal.

The second team were held to a 2-2 draw by Maidstone in their first match of the season with the goals coming from Olive Jones and Astrid Elizabeth.

And the third team played out a goalless draw against Canterbury with Katie Wardle being handed the player of the match award for her fantastic work rate.

East London were up against a Canterbury side who were two leagues above then last season but some great saves from Phoebe Simmonds and the work rate from Wardle were kept them in the contest.

The women’s fourth and fifth teams played each other in a friendly where the fourths ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Bex Smart and Emily Schwikkard at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in the Olympic Park.

The women’s seventh XI sealed a 5-1 win over Witham in their first fixture while the eighth and ninth teams played against each other. The eighth team secured a 7-3 win at Mile End Park.

The men’s first team secured a 3-1 victory over Cambridge Univesity on Saturday thanks to goals from Jonathon Ogle, John Lyness and Jasper van Kwawegen.

They then sealed another victory the following day as they beat Havering by a 5-2 margin thanks to Andy Cumine, Craig Spencer, Guy Paul, Jonathon Ogle, and Adam Tyrell.

The second and third teams shared four goals in a 2-2 draw while the fourths lost 8-0 to the fifth team, who then beat the sixth team 8-2 in another contest.

George Clift netted four times, while Richard McKenna and Andrew Fox both bagged braces at Mile End Stadium.

Elsewhere, the sixth XI, who initially struggled with the seventh’s strong presence in midfield and headed into half time 1-0 down, ended up securing a 3-1 win.