Hockey: East London hit promotion rivals for six

East London men's eighths team face the camera (pic: East London HC) Archant

East London’s men ran out 6-1 winners over promotion rivals Bourne Deeping in East League Premier B.

Johnny Ogle netted with two drag flicks from corners as Craig Spencer and Andy Cumine put East 4-0 up at the interval.

James Wilson and Ben Gregory were also on target before Bourne’s late reply as East remain two points behind leaders Wapping twos.

Rob Scarisbrick netted in a 2-1 loss to Upminster seconds, while James Smith struck as the fifths lost by the same margin to Crostyx thirds.

But Sam Horrock and Lewis Clayton scored as the sevenths beat Chelmsford fifths 2-1 and goals from Ignacio Armisolgio, Robin Honhold and Clan Wharton saw the ninths to a 3-0 win over Waltham Forest Otters.

East London women remain top of Division One South after a 3-0 victory over their Crostyx rivals.

Sophie Reynvaan netted from the penalty spot, while player of the match Renske Pesch scored with a superb reverse stick strike and Ailish Hendry swept home from open play.

And the thirds defeated Wapping fourths 4-0 in their derby after a fine team display.

Lili Kettlewell’s run set up Camilla Marcus for a tap in and Laura Jacques doubled the lead as Jos Felton and Becky Soanes moved the ball around well at the back.

Stacey West made it 3-0 with a reverse strike finish, while Tania Douglas held firm at a string of Wapping corners.

And Jacques completed the tally with a superb solo effort, stealing the ball from a defender and providing a composed finish.

The fourths beat Basildon seconds 4-1 after Tara Annison fired home a shot on the turn to open the scoring.

Great tackling by Elly Wooldridge denied the hosts a reply, while Florence MacKenzie and Alice Dolton worked tirelessly.

And Hannah Graham made it 2-0 after Charlotte Butterfield hit a post, then added a third after good work from Bex Smart.

Basildon hit back, but Carolyn Davies had the last word from the top of the D as Phoebe Darwin took the player of the match award.

Courtney O’Connor (3) and Catlyn Adams (2) netted as the fifths beat Havering seconds 5-1, with Esther Trienekens named player of the match.

And the sixths scored a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with Southend & Benfleet, who raced into a two-goal lead.

Bex Paffard halved the deficit and Penny Newson levelled, before East defended four late corners.

The sevenths produced their best display yet, but came away empty handed after a 3-2 loss to high-flying London Royals.

A goal down within 20 seconds, East hit back through Debs White and Catherine Senior to lead 2-1 at half time.

Royals rallied to level but saw a host of corners kept out before finally netting in the closing seconds to snatch victory.