Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hockey: East London men get better of Blueharts

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 February 2019

East London men's eighths

East London men's eighths

Archant

East London’s men survived a late push from Blueharts to claim a 4-3 win in East League Premier B on Saturday.

Man of the match Ben Gregory put them ahead, with John Lyness netting a reverse stick shot to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Johnny Ogle converted from the penalty spot, but the home side hit back before Mark Prince’s deflected finish decided the outcome to keep East two points behind Wapping seconds.

James Penson’s hat-trick led the seconds to a 7-1 derby win voer Wapping fourths, with Guy Perkins adding a brace and Harry Finster and Mark Williams also on target.

The thirds lost 4-1 to Wapping sixths, with Alex Kickham getting the goal, and the fourths went down 3-2 to Romford, as Ross Hannah and Alex Hommerson netted.

The fifths lost 4-1 to Upminster thirds, as Joe Andrews got the consolation, and the sixth team went down 3-2 to Saffron Walden thirds.

They fell two goals behind after a poor start, but hit back as Hiren Amin converted a rebound, then crossed into the D for Tom Hingston to deflect into the top corner to level things up.

Jack Owen had a shot cleared off the line before the break and East London overcame a slow start to the second half to see Tom Crump, Ben Tucker, Wentzel George Oosthuysen and Rohan Gokhale produce some great chances.

But Walden regained the lead from a counter attack and promotion-chasing East London saw a late short corner hit Hingston on the foot as they dropped to fifth in the table.

CJ McKinney was named man of the match for East London.

Goals from Lewis Clayton and Sam Horrocks saw the sevenths beat Colchester thirds 2-1 and the eighths ran out 6-0 winners over Thurrock seconds.

But the ninths lost 3-1 to Old Loughts Willows, with Jami Miah getting the goal and Robin Honhold named man of the match.

Sunday saw East London bow out of the cup after a 4-1 loss to Canterbury seconds.

Last year’s runners-up gave a spirited performance but were denied by a superb goalkeeping display, with only Simon Jackson able to find the net.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

‘People treasure their membership’: East Ham Working Men’s Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The East Ham Working Men's Club

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Barking and Dagenham mayor and one of West Ham’s oldest supporters dies aged 102

Mabel Arnold celebrating her 100th birthday. Pic: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists