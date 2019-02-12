Hockey: East London men get better of Blueharts

East London’s men survived a late push from Blueharts to claim a 4-3 win in East League Premier B on Saturday.

Man of the match Ben Gregory put them ahead, with John Lyness netting a reverse stick shot to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Johnny Ogle converted from the penalty spot, but the home side hit back before Mark Prince’s deflected finish decided the outcome to keep East two points behind Wapping seconds.

James Penson’s hat-trick led the seconds to a 7-1 derby win voer Wapping fourths, with Guy Perkins adding a brace and Harry Finster and Mark Williams also on target.

The thirds lost 4-1 to Wapping sixths, with Alex Kickham getting the goal, and the fourths went down 3-2 to Romford, as Ross Hannah and Alex Hommerson netted.

The fifths lost 4-1 to Upminster thirds, as Joe Andrews got the consolation, and the sixth team went down 3-2 to Saffron Walden thirds.

They fell two goals behind after a poor start, but hit back as Hiren Amin converted a rebound, then crossed into the D for Tom Hingston to deflect into the top corner to level things up.

Jack Owen had a shot cleared off the line before the break and East London overcame a slow start to the second half to see Tom Crump, Ben Tucker, Wentzel George Oosthuysen and Rohan Gokhale produce some great chances.

But Walden regained the lead from a counter attack and promotion-chasing East London saw a late short corner hit Hingston on the foot as they dropped to fifth in the table.

CJ McKinney was named man of the match for East London.

Goals from Lewis Clayton and Sam Horrocks saw the sevenths beat Colchester thirds 2-1 and the eighths ran out 6-0 winners over Thurrock seconds.

But the ninths lost 3-1 to Old Loughts Willows, with Jami Miah getting the goal and Robin Honhold named man of the match.

Sunday saw East London bow out of the cup after a 4-1 loss to Canterbury seconds.

Last year’s runners-up gave a spirited performance but were denied by a superb goalkeeping display, with only Simon Jackson able to find the net.