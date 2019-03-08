Hockey: East London have plenty to cheer

East London Hockey Club ended a successful 2018/19 season with six of their sides earning promotion – while another is waiting to see if they took will move up next term.

The women’s first team won 3-0 against Canterbury thanks to goals from Emily Menzies (2) and Renske Pesch and have moved up to the East League Premier Division.

And the fifths ended their Essex League Division One title-winning campaign with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Braintree, as Courtney O’Connor netted four times and Katie Wardle and Catlyn Adams nabbed braces.

The sixths have been promoted to Division Two, ending their campaign in style with an 11-0 thrashing of Braintree seconds, while the eighths move up to Division Four after beating Waltham Forest fourths by a 4-3 margin.

They fell 3-1 behind in the first half, playing without a goalkeeper, but kept battling to turn things around as Susan McDonald (2), Cathy Scott and Karen Cheung all found thhe target.

The men’s first team lost 1-0 to Spalding but have been promoted to East Premier A, while the seconds will move up to Division One next season after a 3-2 victory over Harpenden.

The fifths avoided relegation after beating Witham 4-1, but the sixths must wait to see if they will earn promotion.

Ian Allgood (2), Sam Willis (2) and Sam Knight netted in a 5-2 closing-day win over Colchester, but promotion rivals Saffron Walden are set to play a rearranged fixture this weekend.

The eighths ended with a 3-1 win over Colchester fourths, but the thirds lost 4-1 to Braintree, with Robert Corfe netting the consolation, and the fourths went down 5-0 to Witham seconds.

The women’s fourths beat their Wapping rivals 3-1 as Tara Annison (2) and Hannah Graham netted, while the sevenths saw off Braintree thirds 4-0 with goals from amy Ballard, Catherine Senior and Meoldy Espada.

But the seconds lost 3-0 to St Albans thirds and the thirds went down by the odd goal in five against Wapping rivals, with Lucy Scaramanga and Camilla Marcus-Dew getting their goals.