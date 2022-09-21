News
Cyclists from around south east travel for East London club's event
- Credit: Sidney Stanley
People came from across the south east of England to take part in a cycling event in Newham.
The East London Cycle Speedway Club hosted the sporting event at the cycling track on Prince Regent Lane in Canning Town earlier this month.
Martin Jarvis, public relations officer for the club, said: "It started off as kids trying to impersonate speedway riders after the war when there were bombsites all over London.
"It used to be a lot bigger. We used to have five to six teams in Newham and now we're just down to the one. We've got the track and we've been here since 1986 but a lot of riders have disappeared and we're finding it hard to try and get riders back to restart the team properly.
"It's progressed really well and we're part of British Cycling as well but it's just a Cinderella sport now compared to what it used to be."
According to Martin, sports teams across the country are taking a hit, "mainly due to the kids not wanting to go out anymore; they're quite content playing on their computers".
Within the south east cycle speedway Grand Prix series, Martin said there were 10 teams from Ipswich, Norwich, Eastbourne and London.
Most Read
- 1 Newham refuse workers set for two more weeks of strike action
- 2 Warning to 500,000 retired people over new tax payments
- 3 Canning Town murder victim's cousin bids to support bereaved families
- 4 The Queen had two birthdays, but will King Charles carry on the tradition?
- 5 Man glassed in homophobic Stratford bar attack, police say
- 6 What happens next following the Queen's funeral?
- 7 Jurassic World: The Exhibition - great fun for dino fans
- 8 When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?
- 9 Newham GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
- 10 Forest Gate armed robbery: Police bid to trace man
Martin, who has represented Great Britain in cycle speedway fixtures internationally, said the sport usually involves two riders from each team competing in a group of four.
It is generally an outdoor sprint race around a track 70 to 90 metres long.
Participants competed within categories from under-eights to veterans and in mixed gendered teams.
Team manager for Great Britain Allan Busby also made an appearance and won the veteran category, despite recent illness.
According to Martin, Allan and his brother Darren spent many hours getting the track back in shape as it had not been used for 18 months.
The East London Cycle Speedway Club generally trains on Wednesdays, although the team can book the track on other days, and sessions are free.
People of all abilities are encouraged to attend and you can get in touch with the organisers here: https://www.facebook.com/Eastlondoncsc/.