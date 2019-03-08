Search

Hockey: Back-to-back wins for East London women

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 October 2019

East London women's seventh team

East London women's seventh team

Archant

East London's women made it back-to-back wins in the East League Premier Division with success over Norwich City.

East London women's sixth team

Karen Allen, Renske Pesche, Nicky Sevel, Kerry Inman-Rollin and Sophie Reynvaan netted in the 5-1 victory which puts East London top of the early table.

The seconds beat Redbridge & Ilford 2-0, but the fourths lost to Hertford (3-0) and the fifths to Chelmsford thirds (4-0).

The sixth team worked hard to come from behind and earn a 1-1 draw with Chelmsford fourths as Danae Lopez fired into the bottom corner.

But the eighths were denied a win as Old Loughts fourths netted a minute from time in another 1-1 draw.

East London sevenths quickly fell 2-0 down against London Royals but Lucy Benson and Lauren Marsh combined well.

Amy Hannah, Zoe Julia Hawthorne, Jenna Kelly and Melody Espada worked hard in defence, as Amelia Lunning, Ruby Beardsall, Katie Rowan, Emilie Josephine and Sharon Law went close in the second half.

But Royals added a third goal and might have had more but for some amazing saves by Hannah Bates.

East London's men were edged out by Norwich City, with Ben Gregory and Jonathan Ogle on target in the 3-2 defeat.

The seconds lost 2-0 to Potters Bar, while the thirds went down by the same margin against Redbridge & Ilford.

But the fifths provided some cheer as Joe Andrews, Tristan Jermyn, Sam Knight and man of the match Alex Kitson netted in a 5-1 win over Rochford.

The sixth team picked up a point from their match with Havering thirds, as Carlos Barry Velasco struck twice and Hiren Armin also found the net in a 3-3 draw.

And the sevenths drew 0-0 at Maldon seconds, as Barry Stott-Brookes saved the day on a handful of occasions.

Honours also finished even as the eighths met Saffron Walden sevenths, as East had the better of the first and last quarters, but struggled to convert.

Seth Canner did manage to find the net, but that was all East could manage in another 1-1 draw.

