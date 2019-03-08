East London women ease to big win over Colchester as Pesch collects four in rout

East London's women's eighths beats Old Southendians 3-0 (pic: ELHC) Archant

A round-up of the latest results from matches involved East London teams

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East London's men's eighths lost 3-0 to Tower Hamlets (pic: ELHC) East London's men's eighths lost 3-0 to Tower Hamlets (pic: ELHC)

East London women’s firsts were in dominant form as they thrashed Colchester 11-0 at home in East One South.

Renske Pesch was East London’s player of the match after netting four times in the rout.

Ellis Quinlan nabbed a brace, while Astrid Ainley, Karen Allan, Ailish Hendry, Lucy Dempsey and Sophie Reynvaan were also on target.

The firsts hit the road this weekend for their next league game as they visit Chelmsford seconds.

There was not such good news for the seconds as they lost 2-1 at Waltham Forest in East Two South West despite a goal from player of the match Victoria Harding.

East London’s women’s thirds, however, were in a winning mood as they triumphed 4-0 at Basildon seconds in the Essex Premier Division.

The fourths, who play in the same league as the thirds, were beaten 3-0 at home to Thurrock.

East London’s fifths remain top of Essex One following a comfortable 6-0 success away to Colchester thirds.

The sixths are also still top of their table after the edged out Waltham Forest thirds 2-1 at home in Essex Three.

East London’s sevenths drew 1-1 at Old Southendians seconds, the eighths won 3-0 at Old Southendians thirds and the ninths lost 3-1 at home to Wapping eighths.

*East London’s men’s firsts suffered a rare blip in East Premier B as they lost 4-0 at home to City of Peterborough seconds.

The firsts will aim to bounce back on Saturday when they make the trip to Shefford & Sandy.

The seconds were also beaten as they went down 1-0 away to Colchester in East Two South.

In East Three South East, the thirds racked up a comfortable 7-2 triumph at Redbridge & Ilford with Mike Hazlewood scoring four and Sam Ecott, Gordon Kemp and Robert Corfe also netting.

The men’s fourths endured a disappointing afternoon in East Four South East as they went down 5-0 at Plashet.

Tom Hingston scored the only goal of the game for the fifths as they lost 3-1 at home to Redbridge seconds in East Five South East.

The derby clash between the sixths and the sevenths in East Six South East ended in a 2-2 draw, while the eights lost 3-0 at Tower Hamlets and the ninths went down 2-1 at home to Old Southendian sixths.