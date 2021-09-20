East Ham youngster, 10, wins bronze at Jiu Jitsu European Championships

Published: 12:11 PM September 20, 2021

Adam Killington (far right) bagged bronze at Jiu Jitsu European Championships - Credit: Faisal Walukagga

East Ham youngster Adam Yusuf Killington won a bronze medal at the Elite Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Events Junior European Championships.

The 10-year-old, who was diagnosed with dyspraxia a few years back, finished third after winning his quarter-final bout.

After pulling guard at the start of the fight, he held half guard before taking the opponent's back and finishing the fight with a rear naked choke.

He went on to lose his semi final to the eventual silver medallist.

Killington, who has been competing for three years, won silver in the all stars regional competition in Coventry in August.

These were his first two competitions since the Covid lockdown began.