East Ham youngster Adam bags bronze at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 July 2019

Adam Yusuf Killington celebrating winning gold (Pic: Faisal Walukagga)

Adam Yusuf Killington celebrating winning gold (Pic: Faisal Walukagga)

East Ham youngster Adam Yusuf Killington bagged a bronze medal at the Junior Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Championships.

Adam Yusuf Killington finished third at the Junior World Championships (Pic: Faisal Walukagga)Adam Yusuf Killington finished third at the Junior World Championships (Pic: Faisal Walukagga)

The eight-year-old, who was recently diagnosed with dyspraxia, finished third in a bracket of nine fighters in the white belt under-30kg category.

Killington won his quarter-final bout 4-2 on points against a very strong competitor in a very close fight with many twist and turns.

He was behind via advantage but won the fight with a sweep with only three seconds to go to secure his spot in the semi-finals and guarantee himself bronze.

In the semi-final he faced Maximllian Holub of MMA Academy Liverpool when he lost to a controversial submission via Americana.

There was a lengthy discussion after the fight had been stopped as the fighter felt the referee stopped it too early.

Killington did however recently win gold at the All Stars London Pro tournament at the UEL SportsDock.

Dad, Faisal Walukagga, said: "Adam has always been a fighter, he's always loved fighting, and he has grown up watching MMA, UFC and BJJ.

"He loves watching MMA stars Khabib Nurmogomedov, Jon Jones and Kron Gracie, and BJJ stars like Roger Gracie, the Miyao brothers and Marcus Buchecha."

He trains out of Checkmat Fightzone London in Hackney under third degree black belt Marco Canha.

Checkmat Fightzone London is one of the top BJJ gyms in Europe producing multiple junior champions at Regional, National, European, Pan American and World Level.

"He had behavioural issues in school before he started taking part in Jiu Jitsu and not only has it helped him be more focussed in class, get out of trouble and boost his grades," added Walukagga.

"He has also won achievement awards at school and has genuinely found an activity that he loves doing after experimenting in football at the age of four as I was a former footballer for West Ham myself at junior level."

The youngster is now however invested in his new sport and wants to become a professional fighter.

He will also have content filmed coming out after every tournment on Youtube documenting his journey and his story.

Killington's next competition is the European Championships in September.

