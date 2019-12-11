Search

East Ham boxer Khademi wants to dedicate title fight to his mum

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019

East Ham boxer Quaise Khademi (Pic: Warren Boxing Management)

East Ham boxer Quaise Khademi has revealed he will dedicate his victory to his mum if he can beat Pedro Matos at York Hall this weekend.

The 25-year-old heads into the fight with a record of seven consecutive wins and will be hoping to make it eight in the Warren Boxing Management fight card on Saturday where he is competing to be crowned WBO European super-fly champion.

Khademi, who trains at Barking Abbey, could become the first-ever British based Afghanistan boxer to win a major title.

"It will be very big when I win it, but most importantly I'm dedicating this fight to my mum, who is still fighting cancer," Khademi said.

"I just want to make her proud."

The superfly weight boxer revealed he got into boxing due to getting into trouble a lot when he was younger and found it was an avenue for him to get away from that.

"I was getting into a lot of trouble and boxing was the solution for me and got me off the road."

Although he did also admit he has always looked up to many boxers including the likes of Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.

"I have always looked up to Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather as I've always watched all of their fights."

Khademi knows the experienced Portuguese fighter Matos will pose a tough test although he has lost two of his more recent fights to leave his record at seven wins and two losses.

"I expect a hard fight and I'm more than ready for whatever he brings, so may the best man win."

