Boxing: Dubois wins on senior debut at Olympic qualifying event

Great Britain's Caroline Dubois (blue) on her way to defeating Bealus' Ala Staradub (red) during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Lightweight Caroline Dubois won her opening bout of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

The London-born 19-year-old defeated Ala Staradub of Belarus on points and will face Rio 2016 bronze medallist Mira Potkonen from Finland in the next round.

Dubois, named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2019, was making her senior debut after going unbeaten through her youth career.

The former Repton amateur said on gbboxing.org.uk: 'This is the first fight, which is always the worst one. It was OK, not my best, and, if you ask any of the coaches, they'll tell you that. I can be much better.'

Dubois, the younger sister of British heavyweight champion Daniel, is looking forward to testing herself against Potkonen.

She added: 'To be the best, you've got to beat the best. She is obviously a top seed but, at the end of the day, she only has two hands, two legs and one brain, and that's the same as I have.

'I know exactly what to expect and she knows exactly what to expect of me. It's going to be a good fight for sure. In her mind she will be thinking that she can't lose to someone my age.'