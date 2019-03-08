Dubois wants to shut British rival Gorman up with victory in London later this summer

Unbeaten young British pair due to meet on Frank Warren show at The O2 on July 13

Daniel Dubois says his previous rounds of sparring in his amateur days with British rival Nathan Gorman will have little bearing on their meeting at The O2 on July 13.

The two young heavyweight hopes meet on a stacked Frank Warren show in the capital later this summer, with Dubois putting his British title on the line.

In the build-up to the clash between the unbeaten duo, Gorman has regularly spoken of how he had the upper hand over Dubois during sparring sessions in their amateur days.

But with both having since joined the professional ranks, Dubois believes that will count for little come July 13.

"Whatever Nathan has to say or thinks happened in the past when we sparred has no bearing on this and I can't wait to show what I can do," said the 21-year-old.

"It is completely irrelevant and I have changed a lot as a professional. It has allowed me to breathe as a fighter and understand more about boxing.

"I have got experience now and from the day I started boxing, being heavyweight champion of the world was always on my mind.

"I have the advantage over Nathan in speed and power which plays a massive advantage, but there is a lot more to me as well."

With both young British heavyweights currently unbeaten, a defeat on July 13 will serve as a setback in their respective careers.

Both have faced former world title challengers Kevin Johnson and Razvan Cojanu in the formative fights of the respective careers.

Dubois will be hoping to face plenty more in the coming years as he looks to challenge for world title honours himself.

And the 21-year-old is looking forward to taking another stride towards that aim by getting the better of Gorman next month.

"I can match any of the fastest heavyweights out there and I am just ready for a fight," he added.

"This fight will add recognition to my name and I can move on. The big goals are within my reach and I'm really excited."

Tickets remain on sale for the card, which also features Joe Joyce, Bryant Jennings, Liam Williams, Sunny Edwards and Archie Sharp.

Prices start from £40, with hospitality tickets costing £300. More information about tickets and the event can be found at frankwarren.com.