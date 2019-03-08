Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 April 2019

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from the local area

Daniel Dubois hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)Daniel Dubois hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Daniel Dubois looks forward to a summer showdown against one of his unbeaten rivals Joe Joyce or Nathan Gorman in July at The O2 Arena in London.

The Peacock Gym-based heavyweight set up the mouth-watering meeting as he hammered his best win to date hammering Ghana's Richard Lartey in four fiery rounds at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Now Dubois looks forward to facing the unbeaten-in-16 Gorman or Olympic silver medallist Joyce, who has eight straight pro wins to his credit and was last week signed by promoter Frank Warren's stable

You may also want to watch:

“Bring on either Joyce or Gorman and I will beat him,” said the 21-year old Dubois who has ten stoppages in 11 straight victories and is trained by Peacock gym boss Martin Bowers.

“I stay focused, listen to the people around me and with the right preparation I believe, I will beat anyone.”

He had to stay focused in his hard-hitting clash with All-African champion Lartey, taking some solid shots but landing his own power punches to keep in control.

Lartey held on blatantly after being rocked by 'Dynamite Dan', but was dropped by a powerful right in the fourth round and rose unsteadily to be counted out by referee Bob Williams.

“Daniel got the job done,” admitted Joyce, who was sitting ringside and has his first fight under the Warren banner in Stevenage on May 18.

Another Peacock Gym fighter, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali won his second pro fight outpointing Croatia's Antonio Horvatic in a four-round supporting contest on the Wembley Arena bill.

Most Read

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police have launched a murder investigation after two bodies were found inside a property in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Google Maps

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London crowned Essex Intermediate Cup champions after win over rivals Romford

East London Rugby celebrate winning the Essex Intermediate Cup (Pic: Gary Bird)

West Ham don’t need luck to score a fabulous win at Tottenham

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists