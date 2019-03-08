Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing) Archant

The latest boxing news from the local area

Daniel Dubois hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing) Daniel Dubois hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Daniel Dubois looks forward to a summer showdown against one of his unbeaten rivals Joe Joyce or Nathan Gorman in July at The O2 Arena in London.

The Peacock Gym-based heavyweight set up the mouth-watering meeting as he hammered his best win to date hammering Ghana's Richard Lartey in four fiery rounds at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Now Dubois looks forward to facing the unbeaten-in-16 Gorman or Olympic silver medallist Joyce, who has eight straight pro wins to his credit and was last week signed by promoter Frank Warren's stable

“Bring on either Joyce or Gorman and I will beat him,” said the 21-year old Dubois who has ten stoppages in 11 straight victories and is trained by Peacock gym boss Martin Bowers.

“I stay focused, listen to the people around me and with the right preparation I believe, I will beat anyone.”

He had to stay focused in his hard-hitting clash with All-African champion Lartey, taking some solid shots but landing his own power punches to keep in control.

Lartey held on blatantly after being rocked by 'Dynamite Dan', but was dropped by a powerful right in the fourth round and rose unsteadily to be counted out by referee Bob Williams.

“Daniel got the job done,” admitted Joyce, who was sitting ringside and has his first fight under the Warren banner in Stevenage on May 18.

Another Peacock Gym fighter, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali won his second pro fight outpointing Croatia's Antonio Horvatic in a four-round supporting contest on the Wembley Arena bill.