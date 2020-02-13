Boxing: Dubois determined to set up world title shot

Daniel Dubois (left), Frank Warren (centre) and Joe Joyce during the press conference at BT Tower, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois knows he could set up a world heavyweight title chance if he beats Joe Joyce at London's O2 Arena.

The unbeaten British duo meet on April 11 and Dubois has predicted a knockout win.

"He is the toughest opponent I have faced but he is going to get knocked out at the O2," said the Peacock gym-based Dubois.

"I've told Joe to bring his sleeping bag because he is going to sleep."

Dubois, 22, is a British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International title holder, while 34-year-old Joyce won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Their showdown, to be shown on BT Sport Box Office, promises to be one of the big heavyweight battles of the year and promoter Frank Warren predicts the winner will hit the world title jackpot in 2021.

Dubois has 14 straight wins, with 13 knockouts, and Joyce has won all 10 of his bouts, with nine stoppages.

Dubois added: "This is the biggest fight of my career without doubt. This will be the fight that announces me to the world.

"I think I am better than Joe in every department. I have a better jab, I have better movement, I have more power.

"The only thing Joe has over me is experience, but he's never boxed anyone as young and hungry as me."

Joyce added: "This is a massive fight, there's no denying that there's a lot on the line on both sides, but experience is something you can't buy and I've got tons of it and it'll play a huge factor in this fight."

Warren plans to feature several area boxers in a top quality supporting card on the April bill.

*Another local fighter on the world title trail is super-featherweight Martin J. Ward, who moved nearer the big chance with a sparkling points win over tough Mexican Jesus Amparan in Sheffield on Saturday.

"I have waited long enough. I deserve that world title fight now and I know my promoter Eddie Hearn is the man to get me the chance," said a happy Ward.

The former amateur star at Bethnal Green's Repton BC has just a single defeat in 27 pro outings and gave one of his best paid performances on Saturday.

He never lost a round against the dangerous Mexican who was floored three times as the talented Ward, 28, boxed his way to a clear victory.