Boxing: Dubois determined to end year on high

Daniel Dubois aims to end the year on a winning note when he faces Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

And the confident heavyweight prospect from Newham's Peacock gym is even looking forward to becoming a world champion at the end of 2020.

The 22-year-old Dubois said: "Well, it's all down to my next couple of performances. My management team is talking about a world title shot at the end of next year."

As nearly all the top big men are in their 30s, it is no surprise that years younger Dubois, who is guided by Peacock gym brothers Martin and Tony Bowers, has been labelled the world's number one heavyweight hope.

He claimed British and Commonwealth titles earlier in 2019, now his clash on Frank Warren's Queensberry promotion is for the WBC silver and WBO international heavyweight belts.

After 13 straight wins to his credit - with 12 stoppages - it seems unlikely that Dubois' victory march will be halted by a rival who stands some five inches shorter and is rated as a big outsider by the bookmakers.

The 33-year-old Kyotaro has prepared to face his giant rival by training against some massive sparring partners in American gyms.

He comes to London aiming to upset the odds and add another win to a 22-fight record which shows a single defeat back in 2012.

Meanwhile, cruiserweight James Branch Jr, another fighter guided by the Bowers brothers at the Peacock in Canning Town, looks to keep his unbeaten record intact when he faces Hungarian veteran Istvan Orson.

Also appearing on Saturday's bill is former West Ham BC ABA champion Lucien Reid, alongside Liam Williams, Sunny Edwards and Tommy Fury.

Two nights earlier on Thursday, Matchroom sign off a hectic year at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green with a British cruiserweight title showdown between Richard Riakporhe and Jack Massey.

They top a bill that also features Luther Clay, Charles Frankham, Donte Dixon and Shannon Courtenay.